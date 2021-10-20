CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Father Brings on New Attorney Following Conservatorship Suspension

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears’ father has hired an experienced attorney following expectations that lawyers for the singer will scrutinize his role as conservator over the last 13...

HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Fox News

Kevin Federline's lawyer says Britney Spears' conservatorship won't affect their kids' custody agreement

The recent major change in Britney Spears’ conservatorship likely won’t have an impact on her custody agreement with Kevin Federline regarding their two children. Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Fox News that the duo has successfully worked out a custody agreement over the years that allows her to see their boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, as much as she wants. As a result, even if her recent legal victory in court leads to the end of her highly controversial conservatorship, Kaplan doesn’t believe the former couple's agreement will be revisited in any legal sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Britney Spears Wants Kevin Federline Reported To The FBI Over Manipulation? [Report]

Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI. Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Kevin Federline Furious if Britney Spears Was Secretly Recorded

Kevin Federline would be furious if the claims that his children’s private conversations with mom Britney Spears were secretly recorded prove to be true, his attorney told Page Six. “I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan yesterday (September 27),...
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears
E! News

How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy. Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!. The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship. A...
PETS
HollywoodLife

Tyra Banks Rocks Sexy Snake Gown & More To Channel Britney Spears On ‘DWTS’

It’s Britney night, baby! Tyra Banks went all out to pay tribute to the pop star with two fabulous outfits for the October 4 episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’. Britney Spears was the lady of the hour on the October 4 episode of Dancing With the Stars. The entire episode was dedicated to the pop star, with the remaining couples all dancing to iconic songs from her music catalog. Of course, host Tyra Banks had to get in on the fun, too, by dressing up in two Britney-inspired looks for the show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s father Jamie ‘faces FBI investigation’ after allegedly recording singer’s conversations

Britney Spears’s father is reportedly being investigated by the police over claims he secretly monitored her communications and recorded her conversations.Last week, a new documentary from The New York Times titled Controlling Britney Spears claimed that Jamie Spears was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.In response, Britney’s lawyer accused Jamie of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”, and called for his immediate removal from her conservatorship.While Jamie has insisted that his daughter knew about the recordings, Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts Her Family For Taking Away Even Her ‘Door For Privacy’ In New Instagram Message

Britney Spears recently shared another emotional message for her family, taking to social media to air out her grievances. Britney Spears is on the brink of being completely free of her conservatorship, and she’s continuing to express her feelings about the ordeal on social media. The “Stronger” singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 5 with some ethereal art showing a woman flying in to save another woman lying helpless on a mattress on the ground.
CELEBRITIES
celebritypage.com

Britney Spears Could Seek More Legal Action Against Her Father

There are two big stories happening in Hollywood right now, so we're checking in with US Weekly Correspondent Christina Garibaldi for the inside scoop. The Britney Spears conservatorship case recently reached a zenith when her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, was suspended from his role as the pop stars overseer. This doesn't mean Britney is out of the woods, though. Garibaldi tells us that she could be taking the case even further.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears Reveals Fears About Post-Conservatorship Life: ‘I’m Afraid I’ll Make a Mistake’

As #FreeBritney gets closer to becoming a reality, Britney Spears is opening up about her fears regarding life after her 13-year conservatorship. In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, the pop star said, although she is grateful to finally be in the position she’s in, she has some concerns — mainly, that her life will return to the paparazzi frenzy that it was before and any mistakes will make headlines. “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Having Freedom To Drive Again And What Scares Her As Conservatorship Ends

This year has seen a whirlwind of developments in the life of pop star Britney Spears. The conservatorship that she's been held under for over a decade is slowly unraveling, thanks in large part to a fan-driven “Free Britney” movement and countless documentaries on the matter. Spears is also now engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari. Over on her sporadically deactivated social media, she is continuing her newfound streak of being quite candid about the situation. Apparently, having the freedom to drive again and the prospect of her conservatorship finally coming to an end is all a bit scary.
CELEBRITIES
msmagazine.com

Britney Spears and the Right to Reproductive Justice: Regulation and Conservatorship in the Child Welfare System

After the outrage surrounding Britney Spears’s conservatorship, activists have seized the opportunity to draw attention to the daily struggles faced by many trapped in the “child welfare” system—or, as advocates rightly dub it, the family regulation system. In the last few months, the world has become re-obsessed with Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Britney Spears' Dad Unloads $2.5 Million Property Owned By Pop Star's Estate, Days Before He's Set To Lose His $16k A Month Salary

Britney Spears dad Jamie started selling off property owned by his daughter in the weeks before he’s set to step down as conservator after 13 years. According to official records obtained by The Sun, Jamie sold off $2.5 million worth of land in Louisiana. The property was owned by Britney’s estate, but her father had control over it.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
