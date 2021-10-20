Britney Spears' Father Brings on New Attorney Following Conservatorship Suspension

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
