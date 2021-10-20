CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalists For Human Rights Announces The Night For Rights 2021 Program And Sponsors

By PR Newswire
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is honoured to announce its speakers and sponsors for Night for Rights 2021. "We want to thank all involved for their part in making Night for Rights 2021 happen," said JHR Executive Director Rachel Pulfer. "This generous support allows us to continue our work to strengthen and protect media freedoms across the globe."

At this year's gala hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist, Adrienne Arsenault of the CBC, JHR is delighted to welcome speaker Masai Ujiri, Team President and Vice-Chairman of the Toronto Raptors as well as Afghan-Canadian human rights advocate Roya Shams, who fled Kabul as a young schoolgirl a decade ago and has now recently reunited with her family in Canada following their own escape from the Taliban last month. BBC Chief International Correspondent Lysa Doucet, C.M., O.B.E. is also flying in to talk about the situation on the ground in Kabul.

JHR Mali Program Lead Moro Siaka Diallo will talk about how information can indeed save lives, especially during a pandemic. Karyn Pugliese will highlight how we can work together to put the truth in truth and reconciliation, while this year's Gordon N. Fisher/JHR Fellow at Massey College Patrick Egwu will share his experiences covering human rights in Nigeria. JHR is also welcoming back The Auctionista for another year who will help raise $21,000 to cover the costs of the safe evacuation of seven journalists from Afghanistan.

JHR is grateful to our Partner Sponsors Accenture, CBC, CTV News and Global News and Gold Sponsor Power Corporation of Canada for their support of the gala this year. At the event JHR will acknowledge Three Anonymous Donor Couples, Louise Penny, CIBC, The Globe & Mail, Facebook, Google, TD Bank Group, RBC, Unifor, CWA The Media Union,and the Canadian Bankers Association for supporting us as Honorary Sponsors - Afghanistan Evacuation.

JHR would also like to thank Canadian Press for serving as the official publicity sponsor of the event. Great thanks also to the Hospitality Sponsors: Ontario Craft Wineries, Lost Craft Brewing Company,and Mezcal Verde Amaras.

About Journalists for Human Rights

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) trains journalists worldwide to cover human rights issues ethically and objectively. For 19 years, Canada-based JHR has worked with 16,000+ journalists around the world. Currently JHR operates sector-wide programs in over 16 countries. For more information, please visit www.jhr.ca

Masai Ujiri
