Outlook On The Meningococcal Vaccines Global Market To 2026 - Focus On Conjugate, Polysaccharide And Subcapsular Vaccine Types

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meningococcal vaccines market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Meningococcal vaccine refers to a biological substance administered for the prevention of meningitis, which is a contagious infection of the membranes surrounding the spinal cord and the brain. The three main kinds of meningococcal vaccines include conjugate, polysaccharide and subcapsular meningococcal vaccines. They are administered to infants, children and adults to immunize them against the invasive disease and target meningococcal bacteria A, B, C, W-135 and Y. Once the vaccine is administered, antibodies are formed to fight the bacteria and create an immune response to prevent the infection in the future.The increasing prevalence of the meningococcal disease among young children and adolescents across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the masses and the adoption of routine immunization are providing a thrust to the market growth. Meningococcal vaccine aids in preventing the disease and minimizing the long-term effects, such as temporary or permanent deafness, loss of vision and motor skills, seizure and neurological damage. In line with this, governments of both developed and emerging economies are launching extensive public health programs while emphasizing on the immunization of special risk groups, such as tourists and military personnel, to contain the risks of infections. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of ready-to-use liquid formulations that do not require reconstitution, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Serum Institute of India Ltd. and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global meningococcal vaccines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global meningococcal vaccines market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the composition?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine serotype?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global meningococcal vaccines market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Vaccine Type6.1 Conjugate6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Polysaccharide6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Subcapsular6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Composition7.1 Mono Vaccines7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Combination Vaccines7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Vaccine Serotype8.1 MenACWY8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 MenB & Manic8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 MenC8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 MenA8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 MenAC8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Hospital Pharmacies9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Retail Pharmacies9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Institutional Sales9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-user10.1 Pediatric10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Adult10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 Financials16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.3 Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4 Novartis AG16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4.3 Financials16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.5 Pfizer Inc.16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5.3 Financials16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 Sanofi S.A.16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 Financials16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.7 Serum Institute of India Ltd.16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ududs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-meningococcal-vaccines-global-market-to-2026---focus-on-conjugate-polysaccharide-and-subcapsular-vaccine-types-301404540.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

