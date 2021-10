A drone attack hit a US military outpost along the border of Syria and Iraq on Wednesday evening. Initial reports received by CENTCOM stated that US Special Operations forces and a local rebel militia known as Maghawir al-Thawra (MAT) were targeted in a "deliberate" attack and maintain the inherent right of self-defense and will respond at a time and place of our choosing." According to current rules of engagement, US forces in Syria are not allowed to strike at targets other than IS and Al-Qaeda unless acting in self-defense.

5 DAYS AGO