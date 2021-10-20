CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO of California Retailer’s Association discusses supply chain impact on holiday shopping

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Jordan Radach
 7 days ago

Two weeks before Halloween may be too early for some to start thinking about their Christmas shopping list, but with ongoing supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, it may not be early enough.

Toy Insider shares top toys for infants, preschoolers this holiday

With big-box stores already feeling the pinch of not having what they need, president and CEO of the California Retailer’s Association Rachel Michelin joined Sonseeahray to discuss whether or not small, independently-owned operations are the way to go throughout the holidays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

