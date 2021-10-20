Controlled fire off of 32nd and 5E

Practice caution when passing through the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Fire Department (YFD) reports a controlled fire is currently underway off of 32nd Street and Avenue 5E.

Public Information Officer Mike Efert confirms that property owners and YFD personnel are monitoring the situation.

Drivers passing through the area should practice caution and avoid "rubbernecking."

