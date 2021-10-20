CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Controlled fire off of 32nd and 5E

By Caleb J. Fernández
 7 days ago
Practice caution when passing through the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Fire Department (YFD) reports a controlled fire is currently underway off of 32nd Street and Avenue 5E.

Public Information Officer Mike Efert confirms that property owners and YFD personnel are monitoring the situation.

Drivers passing through the area should practice caution and avoid "rubbernecking."

EXCLUSIVE: Former Marine talks about foiling Foothills robbery

While many mornings for former marine James Kilcer involve a routine trip to a Chevron gas station in the Foothills before heading to his job at Yuma Proving Ground, Wednesday morning panned out much differently.
YUMA, AZ
