TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after soft 20-year auction; curve steepens for 2nd day

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* U.S. 10-year yield his 5-month high * U.S. 5-year yield matches 7-month peak hit Monday * U.S. 20-yar auction results show weak demand (Recasts, adds new comment, 20-year auction results) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, after a weak auction of 20-year notes, with the yield curve steepening for a second day, suggesting some investors may be having second thoughts about pricing a too aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. Prior to the curve steepening this week, the yield curve had flattened the last few sessions on expectations the Fed will raise interest rates earlier than expected, pushing short-dated yields higher. U.S. yields also extended gains after a softer-than-expected 20-year auction that saw the yield at 2.1%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a higher premium for the bond. "It looks as though not even a significant cheapening in the issue could boost demand given rising inflation concerns and the generally bearish momentum in Treasuries since the September 22 FOMC," said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. There were $54.1 billion in bids for a 2.25 bid-to-cover, lower than 2.36 last month and the 2.35 average. Action Economics said this was the third lowest bid-to-cover on record for the 20-year note, which the Treasury started selling again in May 2020. Overnight, the U.S. 10-year yield climbed to a five-month peak of 1.673%, while that on the 5-year note matched a seven- month high of 1.193% hit on Monday. The rise in long-dated yields steepened the curve again, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S 30-year bonds at nearly 97 basis points. "Central bank tightening fever in Europe cooled off overnight, removing immediate pressure for consistently higher intermediate yields," wrote Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, in a research note. "That also reduces the curve flattener demand for long U.S. Treasuries at least for today." On Tuesday, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the ECB's guidance for no hike until inflation is seen stable at 2%. Analysts said the move higher overnight and on Wednesday in U.S. long-dated yields was spurred by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller late Tuesday, saying the Fed may have to adopt "a more aggressive policy response" if high inflation continues through the end of the year. Waller's views, however, differed from that of Fed Governor Randal Quarles, who said on Wednesday that while it's time for the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be "premature" to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year. Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, continued to price in a rate increase next year, although, the percentages have come down. On Wednesday, futures traders reduced the chances of a quarter-point tightening by the Fed in June to 46%, from 60% on Monday. Traders also pared back the odds of a rate hike in July to 62% from 82% on Monday. In afternoon trading, the U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects monetary policy expectations, was last down at 1.1506%. U.S. 20-year yields rose to one-week highs of 2.1%, and were last up 2 basis points at 2.0873%. U.S 30-year yields also touched one-week peaks of 2.1210% and were last up 3 basis points at 2.1163%. October 20 Wednesday 2:29PM New York / 1829 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.005 Two-year note 99-194/256 0.3753 -0.018 Three-year note 99-198/256 0.7019 -0.008 Five-year note 98-176/256 1.1489 -0.006 Seven-year note 98-160/256 1.4589 -0.005 10-year note 96-124/256 1.6391 0.005 20-year bond 94-140/256 2.0873 0.020 30-year bond 97-116/256 2.1156 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.75 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski, Kirsten Donovan)

Reuters

Two-year JGB yield hits 8-month high on tepid auction, surging U.S. yields

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Short-dated Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday, amid pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields and a relatively weak result at a two-year note auction, while long-term yields were supported by caution about increased government borrowing as Japan votes in lower house elections this weekend.
ECONOMY
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year yield scales 19-month high peak, curve flattens

* U.S. 5/30 yield curve flattest since April 2020 * U.S. 2/10 yield spread narrowest in five weeks * Focus on U.S. 5-year note auction (Adds comment, auction outlook, Treasury table, updates prices) By Sujata Rao and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. 2-year Treasury yields rose further on Wednesday, hitting new 19-month highs and flattening the yield curve, as the possible timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate rise came into tighter focus. In the run-up to the Fed's policy meeting next week, market focus has moved beyond pricing the central bank's likely taper of asset purchases and onto the timing of the first rate rise since December 2018. Rising oil prices and inflation expectations have fed into that pricing, even though Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week it wasn't time to raise rates just yet. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, on the other hand, signalled last week that the BoE would act to curb inflation expectations. Futures markets now fully price in a 15 basis point BoE rate hike on Nov. 4 and another 25 basis point move in December. "The BoE has people questioning if the Fed can really hold off that long especially with the inflation backdrop that we have and the continued supply chain pressures," said Zachary Griffith, macro strategist at Wells Fargo. "I think that's what making people re-assess what's realistic and how committed the Fed can be to its average inflation targeting that is kind of untested," he added. The Fed is widely expected to begin tapering its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities next month, but Fed funds futures already priced a 70% chance of a June rate hike on Tuesday. U.S. 2-year yields spiked to 0.511%, the highest since March 2020, and was last at 0.5108%, up 3 basis points. The 5-year yield -- another segment of the curve that's also sensitive to interest rate expectations -- was last up 3 basis points at 1.2094%. It hit 1.2520% on Monday, the highest since February 2020. U.S. 10-year yields dropped to a two-week low of 1.564%. They were last down at 1.5887%. That, in turn, narrowed the spread between the 2- and 10-year yields to 107.90 basis points, the flattest in over a month. The spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds narrowed to as low as 82 basis points, the tightest gap since April 2020. Later in the session, the Treasury auctions $61 billion in 5-year notes. BMO Capital Markets said in a research paper that the note should attract strong demand after a well-received 2-year note auction on Tuesday. But the bank said next week's Fed meeting and the announcement of tapering carries some risk of a more aggressive normalization timeline. "With lift-off timing and rate hike pace being actively debated, we are certainly sympathetic to some reluctance to add exposure to the belly at this point in the monetary policy cycle," BMO added. The U.S. 5-year inflation breakeven rate, which reflects market-based inflation expectations over the next five years, hit north of 3%,, the highest since at least January 2004. Ten-year breakevens were at the highest since May 2006 . October 27 Wednesday 10:23AM New York / 1423 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.002 Two-year note 99-186/256 0.5128 0.029 Three-year note 99-122/256 0.804 0.040 Five-year note 98-118/256 1.1978 0.017 Seven-year note 98-172/256 1.4523 -0.007 10-year note 96-240/256 1.5887 -0.029 20-year bond 96-36/256 1.9867 -0.044 30-year bond 99-228/256 2.0048 -0.046 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.00 -2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Sujaya Rao in London; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore)
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-U.S. dollar index falls as currency volatility picks up

* U.S. dollar index down 0.2% * U.S. dollar down 0.6% against Canadian dollar * Canadian dollar appreciates to $1.2320 * Aussie up after jumping on inflation data (Revises throughout, updates prices, new byline, changes dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar lost value against major currencies on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada started off a series of awaited central bank policy comments that could bring more volatility to what had been a relatively steady market. The moves took the U.S. dollar index down 0.2% to 93.73 and as the dollar weakened against the Canadian dollar, euro and Japanese yen. The greenback lost 0.6% to the Canadian dollar after the Bank of Canada signaled that it could hike interest rates sooner than it had thought. The loonie traded at $1.2320 in early afternoon in New York. Before the announcement, which was viewed by some as surprisingly hawkish, the Canadian dollar had weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks against its U.S. counterpart. "You're going to see more FX volatility and swings here," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA. Traders will have different expectations for inflation in each region, Moya said, adding: "Interest rate differentials are going to be really hard to calculate for some currencies." The Bank of Canada comments could be the first trigger for new assessments of how interest rates will change and impact currencies as central bankers try to support the pandemic recovery without unleashing sustained inflation. Currency markets had moved little in the first two days of this week as traders paused for monetary policy announcements from major central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets next week. For much of the day, the euro traded within 0.2% of its Tuesday close against the dollar. The euro was last up about 0.1% to $1.1614. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected to take a dovish stance. The German government cut its 2021 growth forecast for this year, as supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and rising energy costs delay recovery in Europe's largest economy. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in more than a week and its yield curve flattened. Similarly, the U.S. yield curve flattened with the spread between yields on two- and 10-year Treasuries narrowing to fewer than 104 basis points, the least since August. The 10-year yield dipped below 1.53%. It had reached 1.70% last week. Flattening yield curves in developed markets this week may reflect concern, analysts say, that central banks will err if they tighten policy too early in the face of higher inflation that proves temporary. The Australian dollar rose about 0.4% to $0.7534 after data showed that Australian core inflation sped to a six-year high in September, surprising the market. The data prompted a spike in short-term yields. The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday of next week and market pricing is at odds with RBA policymakers' insistence that there will be no rate hikes before 2024. Against Japan's yen, the U.S. dollar was down 0.4% to 113.69 - still within recent ranges and close to the four-year high of 114.695 the dollar touched against the yen one week ago . The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday and is widely expected to downgrade its economic assessment. Markets have been betting on no rate hike in the foreseeable future. The British pound was down less than 0.1% to $1.3756 after the U.K. finance minister unveiled Britain's budget forecasts. . In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell to as low as $58,100 - its lowest in a week and a half - in a move attributed to profit-taking following the all-time high of $67,016 it reached last week. Since that high, the cryptocurrency has fallen more than 13% but was on track for its best month since February. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 1:16PM (1716 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 93.7300 93.9560 -0.23% 4.166% +94.0110 +93.6910 Euro/Dollar $1.1614 $1.1597 +0.16% -4.94% +$1.1626 +$1.1585 Dollar/Yen 113.6900 114.1450 -0.39% +10.04% +114.2150 +113.3850 Euro/Yen 132.05 132.34 -0.22% +4.04% +132.5200 +131.5900 Dollar/Swiss 0.9169 0.9199 -0.34% +3.62% +0.9204 +0.9165 Sterling/Dollar $1.3756 $1.3765 -0.04% +0.71% +$1.3780 +$1.3709 Dollar/Canadian 1.2320 1.2395 -0.60% -3.24% +1.2431 +1.2300 Aussie/Dollar $0.7534 $0.7502 +0.43% -2.05% +$0.7536 +$0.7489 Euro/Swiss 1.0647 1.0666 -0.18% -1.48% +1.0673 +1.0637 Euro/Sterling 0.8440 0.8419 +0.25% -5.56% +0.8464 +0.8419 NZ $0.7187 $0.7163 +0.36% +0.10% +$0.7188 +$0.7132 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3890 8.3670 +0.29% -2.28% +8.4265 +8.3615 Euro/Norway 9.7439 9.7008 +0.44% -6.91% +9.7700 +9.6922 Dollar/Sweden 8.5644 8.6068 -0.34% +4.49% +8.6378 +8.5578 Euro/Sweden 9.9480 9.9824 -0.34% -1.27% +10.0020 +9.9374 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Christina Fincher, Barbara Lewis, William Maclean and Marguerita Choy)
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Currency markets steady after hawkish Bank of Canada comments

* U.S. dollar index down about 0.1% for day * U.S. dollar loss to Canadian dollar eases * Euro up 0.1% against U.S. dollar (Updates prices, market activity) By David Henry NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major currencies steadied again late on Wednesday after surprising statements from the Bank of Canada provided a burst of volatility in what have been a relatively calm markets. The moves left the U.S. dollar index down 0.1% to 93.8240 after the dollar weakened against the Canadian dollar, euro and Japanese yen. The greenback initially lost 0.7% to the Canadian dollar after the Bank of Canada signaled that it could hike interest rates sooner than it had thought. But the move eased and left the U.S. dollar down 0.4% against the loonie. Before the announcement, which was viewed by some as surprisingly hawkish, the Canadian dollar had weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks against its U.S. counterpart. "You're going to see more FX volatility and swings here," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA. Traders will have different expectations for inflation in each region, Moya said, adding: "Interest rate differentials are going to be really hard to calculate for some currencies." The Bank of Canada comments could be the first trigger for new assessments of how interest rates will change and impact currencies as central bankers try to support the pandemic recovery without unleashing sustained inflation. Currency markets had moved little in the first two days of this week as traders paused for monetary policy announcements from major central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets next week. For much of the day, the euro traded within 0.2% of its Tuesday close against the dollar. It was last up about 0.1% to $1.1607. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected to take a dovish stance. The German government cut its 2021 growth forecast for this year, as supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and rising energy costs delay recovery in Europe's largest economy. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest in more than a week and its yield curve flattened. Similarly, the U.S. yield curve flattened with the spread between yields on two- and 10-year Treasuries narrowing to fewer than 104 basis points, the least since August. The 10-year yield dipped below 1.53%. It had reached 1.70% last week. Flattening yield curves in developed markets this week may reflect concern, analysts say, that central banks will err if they tighten policy too early in the face of higher inflation that proves temporary. The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.752 after data showed that Australian core inflation sped to a six-year high in September, surprising the market. The data prompted a spike in short-term yields. The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday of next week and market pricing is at odds with RBA policymakers' insistence that there will be no rate hikes before 2024. Against Japan's yen, the U.S. dollar was down 0.3% to 113.7950 - still within recent ranges and close to the four-year high of 114.695 the dollar touched against the yen one week ago . The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday and is widely expected to downgrade its economic assessment. Markets have been betting on no rate hike in the foreseeable future. The British pound was down 0.1% to $1.3740 after the U.K. finance minister unveiled Britain's budget forecasts.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell to as low as $58,100 - its lowest in a week and a half - in a move attributed to profit-taking following the all-time high of $67,016 it reached last week. Since that high, the cryptocurrency has fallen more than 13% but was on track for its best month since February. Bitcoin was down 3% for the day at %58,634. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 3:06PM (1906 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 93.8240 93.9560 -0.14% 4.271% +94.0110 +93.6910 Euro/Dollar $1.1607 $1.1597 +0.09% -5.00% +$1.1626 +$1.1585 Dollar/Yen 113.7950 114.1450 -0.31% +10.13% +114.2150 +113.3850 Euro/Yen 132.07 132.34 -0.20% +4.07% +132.5200 +131.5900 Dollar/Swiss 0.9176 0.9199 -0.27% +3.69% +0.9204 +0.9165 Sterling/Dollar $1.3740 $1.3765 -0.13% +0.62% +$1.3780 +$1.3709 Dollar/Canadian 1.2348 1.2395 -0.38% -3.03% +1.2431 +1.2300 Aussie/Dollar $0.7522 $0.7502 +0.28% -2.20% +$0.7536 +$0.7489 Euro/Swiss 1.0650 1.0666 -0.15% -1.45% +1.0673 +1.0637 Euro/Sterling 0.8445 0.8419 +0.31% -5.51% +0.8464 +0.8419 NZ $0.7177 $0.7163 +0.20% -0.06% +$0.7188 +$0.7132 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4060 8.3670 +0.37% -2.20% +8.4265 +8.3615 Euro/Norway 9.7575 9.7008 +0.58% -6.78% +9.7700 +9.6922 Dollar/Sweden 8.5689 8.6068 -0.36% +4.54% +8.6378 +8.5544 Euro/Sweden 9.9460 9.9824 -0.36% -1.29% +10.0020 +9.9363 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Christina Fincher, Barbara Lewis, William Maclean and Marguerita Choy)
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the key $1,800 mark

Gold futures climbed on Wednesday, but finished below the key $1,800 mark for a second straight session. "Gold should stabilize here and might not do much of anything" until after both the monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve on Nov. 3, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. December gold climbed by $5.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,798.80 an ounce following a loss of 0.7% on Tuesday.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated yields fall to one-week lows; 2-year note auction well-received

* U.S. 2-year note auction show strong results * Tuesday's batch of U.S. data was better than expected. * U.S. 5-year breakeven rates hit highest since January 2004 (Adds new comment, auction results, update prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Tuesday in thin volume, with those on the long end of the curve falling for a third straight session, as investors looked to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing of its first interest rate hike since December 2018. U.S. 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year Treasury yields all fell to one-week lows. A strong U.S. 2-year note auction, meanwhile, did little to drum up bids for the short end of the curve, as prices stayed lower. The auction posted a high yield of 0.481%, lower than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors accepted a lower premium for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.69, compared with an average of 2.50. A batch of better-than-expected U.S. data lifted short-dated note yields, flattening the curve, as investors priced in rate hikes by the Fed sooner rather than later. The spread between U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds narrowed to 86.9 basis points. Tuesday's data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in October as concerns about high inflation were offset by improving labor market prospects. U.S. new home sales also surged, up 14% in September. "I think what is going on is that rate hike fears are being priced on the U.S. front-end at an accelerated pace," said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico Partners. Further fanning earlier-than-expected Fed rate hikes is the surge in U.S. inflation. The U.S. 5-year inflation breakeven rate, which reflects inflation expectations over the next five years, hit another milestone on Tuesday, rising to 2.985%, the highest since at least January 2004. The 10-year breakeven rate also hit a milestone, climbing to 2.695% <US10YTIP =RR>, its highest since May 2006. Fed funds futures are pricing in a 70% chance of a June rate hike on Tuesday, even though the U.S. central bank's taper of asset purchases, if it begins in November, could end in June as well. Overall, rates futures traders are also betting on two rate hikes next year, the second one being in December. In afternoon U.S. trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was down nearly 2 basis points at 1.6185%. The U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects Fed tightening, was up half a basis point at 1.1828%. It touched an eight-month high of 1.193% last week. U.S. 30-year yields fell 3 basis points at 2.0506% . Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial, said volume was thin for a third straight session on Tuesday, adding that the longer this runs, "the direction of the next sizeable move will grow in technical importance." October 26 Tuesday 3:24PM New York / 1924 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.002 Two-year note 99-158/256 0.4498 0.013 Three-year note 99-152/256 0.7637 0.011 Five-year note 98-136/256 1.1828 0.005 Seven-year note 98-156/256 1.4618 -0.005 10-year note 96-172/256 1.6185 -0.016 20-year bond 95-116/256 2.0299 -0.033 30-year bond 98-228/256 2.0499 -0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sonya Hepinstall)
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield dips to start the week

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower in volatile trading on Monday to start the final week of October. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell nearly 2 basis points to 1.636%. The yield traded as high as 1.673% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped less than 1 basis point to trade at 2.086%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-German yield curve steepens, Italian bonds outperform on outlook upgrade

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s yield curve steepened on Monday, while Italian bonds outperformed after an unexpected credit rating outlook upgrade. Germany’s 30-year government bond yield rose 1 basis point, while short-dated yields fell and its 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 2.5 bps at -0.12% by 1521 GMT , tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold rises 1% on lower U.S. yields, inflation worries

Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday, as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and persisting worries about inflation lifted the safe-haven asset ahead of major central bank meetings this week. Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,805.90 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 0.6% at $1,806.80...
BUSINESS
AFP

ECB charts lonely course through inflation spike

Pressure is growing on the European Central Bank to respond to rising inflation in the eurozone, as its counterparts in the United States and the United Kingdom signal willingness to take action. Other central banks within the European Union have responded aggressively to rising prices.
BUSINESS
