Flo Milli Channels Her Inner Tiffany “New York” Pollard In A TikTok Promoting Her Upcoming Single “Ice Baby”

By Sammy Approved
 7 days ago
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Flo Milli teases her upcoming track with a video on social media honoring one of the biggest reality stars to date.

In the video, Flo Milli dresses and reenacts a popular scene of Tiffany Pollard, better known as “New York.” from VH1’s 2000’s reality show Flavor of Love. This viral scene is one that will always resonate with fans of the show and it just never gets old.

The rising star channels her inner New York to tease her new single, “Ice Baby” debuting this Thursday (October 21). Flo Mili chants, “everybody follow me,” in the short 12 seconds she posted on her personal TikTok account. The video has already garnered over 46k views on the platform. Flo Milli takes on her New York persona mouthing the words from the iconic scene while her new song serves as background music to a vicious walk strut.

The 2021 XXL Freshman released her last single, “Roaring 20s” earlier this year in February. Since then, it appears Flo Milli has been tucked away working on new music for her fans. The 21 year old debuted her first mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? last summer under RCA Records and ’94 Sounds. The tape produced five notable singles including “Beef FloMix,” “In the Party,” “Not Friendly,” “Like That Bitch” and “Weak.”

Flo Milli has a promising career ahead of her. We look forward to seeing what else the rising rap star has coming next. Look out for her upcoming song, “Ice Baby” debuting tomorrow, October 21. Watch the short video below.

