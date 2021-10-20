CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pohang beats Ulsan on penalties to reach Asian CL final

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers reached the Asian Champions League final by beating Ulsan Hyundai on penalties Wednesday after scoring an 89th-minute equalizer in an all-South Korean matchup.

Pohang won the shootout 5-4 with Ulsan’s Dutch defender Dave Bulthuis the only player to miss, sending the first penalty over the bar. The game finished 1-1 after 120 minutes at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Pohang will face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final on Nov. 23 in Riyadh. The two teams are tied on a record three titles each in the competition.

Ulsan, the defending champion, took the lead seven minutes after the break as Yun Il-lok scored from close range after Pohang goalkeeper Lee Jun spilled a low cross.

Pohang, which last won the title in 2009, nearly equalized just after the hour mark as a close-range header from Lim Sang-hyub was palmed away by Jo Hyeon-woo. Ulsan was reduced to 10 men shortly after when captain Won Du-jae was sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge.

With one minute remaining, Australian defender Alex Grant’s looping header from a right-sided free kick deceived Ulsan’s goalkeeper and took the game into extra time.

On Tuesday, Al-Hilal defeated local rival Al-Nassr 2-1 in an all-Saudi Arabian semifinal in Riyadh.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

CBS Minnesota

Carli Lloyd Plays Final Match For US In Rout Of South Korea

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carli Lloyd didn’t score in her final game for the United States, but it hardly mattered. The night was all about her. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before Tuesday night’s match, a 6-0 U.S. rout of South Korea, with one holding a sign that read: “One More World Cup, Please?” Lloyd is retiring after a career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. Her crowning moment was scoring three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory over Japan in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final. “It’s been emotional. But there’s...
SOCCER
The Independent

Bayern Munich fans call for club to end Qatar Airways sponsorship over human rights violations

Bayern Munich fans have appealed to the club’s hierarchy to end their association with the state of Qatar and to stop “actively helping to distract” from the country’s human rights violations.Bayern’s official airline partner is Qatar Airways, a company owned by a state which stands accused of a litany of human right abuses including the deaths of several thousand migrant workers brought in mostly from south Asia to build football stadiums ahead of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. The sponsorship deal will expire at the end of the season and the club are currently considering whether to renew the contract....
SOCCER
wsau.com

Tennis-Clinical Raducanu beats Bogdan to reach Transylvania Open quarter-finals

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased into the Transylvania Open quarter-finals with a controlled 6-3 6-4 win over home favourite Ana Bogdan in the second round on Thursday. Raducanu followed up her maiden WTA Tour win over Polona Hercog — a battling three-set victory on Tuesday — with...
TENNIS
AFP

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not go to a Spanish jail for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court on Wednesday accepted an appeal by the French player.  The court said Wednesday it had accepted Hernandez's appeal based on his current family situation and the low probability that he would commit a crime again.
SOCCER
ESPN

Barcelona woe continues as Radamel Falcao leads Rayo to 1-0 win

Barcelona have suffered back-to-back defeats in LaLiga as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. The defeat -- Barca's third of the season -- comes just days after coach Ronald Koeman's side were beaten 2-1 against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday. - Stream ESPN...
SOCCER
AFP

Xavi leads candidates to replace sacked Koeman at Barcelona

Barcelona are looking for a new coach after they sacked Ronald Koeman with the Spanish giants ninth in La Liga and third in their Champions League group. Erik ten Hag Ten Hag has become one of the most highly rated coaches in the world for his work at Ajax, taking them to two Dutch titles and a Champions League semi-final in 2019.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Poland coach Sousa tests positive for COVID-19

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s soccer federation says national team coach Paulo Sousa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at his home in Portugal. Federation spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said Sousa, who is Portuguese, tested positive Wednesday night and had a high fever. He was in England last week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

England opens women’s Euros against Austria at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England will open the Women’s European Championship against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford. The host nation’s other games in Group A will be on the south coast of England to face Northern Ireland, which has qualified for a major women’s tournament for the first time, at Southampton’s stadium and Norway in Brighton.
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

