West Springfield Board of Health votes to end mask mandate after Mayor’s request

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Board of Health voted Wednesday night to end the mask mandate in the city, effective immediately. Mayor Will Reichelt requested the West Springfield Board of Health to modify the mask mandate to a recommendation on Tuesday.

West Springfield businesses will no longer need to mandate wearing a mask when indoors. However, schools will still be required to wear a mask due to DESE guidelines.

The mandate was enacted last month in anticipation of the Big E, which brought millions of people to West Springfield. However, town officials say the masks did their jobs during that time and now COVID-19 data shows they can come off.

“They only link about 100 cases across Massachusetts back to the Big E so it showed it wasn’t a super spreader and in the past month, since they enacted this, our cases have actually decreased. It’s down 30 percent through the month of September,” said Mayor William Reichelt.

So while you won’t need a mask at the supermarket, students and staff inside West Springfield schools are still required to wear a face covering until a vaccination rate of 80 percent is reached. The school district follows the state department of education’s guidelines.

“Our vaccination rates is 50 percent at the high school and the middle school is about 30 percent so if we are trying to get to that 80 percent range, we still have some work to do there,” said Reichelt.

The data available from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard for the past 4 weeks is as follows:

The data shows the average daily incidence rate of COVID in both communities.

Certain business can still require face coverings if they choose. It’s just no longer town mandated.

