A couple of weeks ago we got an opportunity to visit the studio of our long-time friend Pejac, just as he was adding final touches to a large body of work he prepared for the newest solo show APNEA. Set to open at a former train manufacturing facility in the eastern part of Berlin for one week only between 30th October to 7th November, this self-produced exhibition is set to be one of his biggest and most encompassing ones to date.

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO