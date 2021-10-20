CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Recreational vehicles stolen in Westfield

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFXY5_0cXJsHUk00

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help for information on the theft of a dirt bike and 3 wheeler.

According to the police, they were stolen Monday night or early Tuesday morning on Tow Path Lane, a cul-de-sac off Little River Road. The 3 wheeler is not currently running and is a rare model that was only made for two years, making parts hard to come by.



If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Coach at c.coach@cityofwestfield.org or (413)-642-9388.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

