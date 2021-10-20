CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lordsburg, NM

Border Patrol Agents find migrant via new rescue beacon in Hachita, New Mexico

By Nicole Lopez
 7 days ago

LORDSBURG, New Mexico (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station located a migrant in distress, using a recently deployed rescue beacon south of Hachita, New Mexico, Monday.

According to U.S. Border Patrol officials, a 51-year-old Mexican national activated a rescue beacon just after 10:30 pm.. Agents were able to respond to the activation and find the man.

“The El Paso Sector Border Patrol utilized a recently deployed rescue beacon in Lordsburg, New Mexico to successfully rescue a distressed individual late Monday evening,” said Gloria I. Chavez, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent. “We continue to invest in innovative technology that assists Border Patrol Agents in preventing the loss of human life.”

“The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector has been actively working this year to deploy 15 new rescue beacons in high-traffic strategic areas where migrants may be in distress due to exposure to the elements in the desert and mountains,” USBP officials said.

In the last 24 hours, there have been five rescues within the El Paso Sector. Due to the recently deployed rescue beacon near Hatchita, one more migrant was rescued, according to a release.

Officials add that the man was later expelled under Title 42 via the Columbus Port of Entry for entering the United States illegally.

