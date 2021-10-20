CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape

 7 days ago
Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don’t anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said. “It’s still an open investigation, but there is no expectation at this time that...

Rape, Sex Abuse, Southeastern Pennsylvania, The Associated Press, Septa
