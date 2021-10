It's easier than ever to create Google Docs meetings notes connected to a Google Calendar event. We've been able to attach files from Google Drive to Google Calendar events for a while. I often create a Google Doc for meeting notes, attach it to a Calendar event and share it with the meeting participants. The shared Google Doc provides participants a record of the discussion. And the link from the Calendar event to the Doc helps people access the notes not only from Google Drive, but also within Google Calendar.

