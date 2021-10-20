CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kroger Launches Private Marketplace to Unleash First-Party Targeting Capabilities

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Brands can now reach relevant Kroger shoppers using their own DSP of choice and optimize performance against in-store and online sales. CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The Kroger Co.'s retail media business, Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) powered by 84.51°, today announced the launch of a new private...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
martechseries.com

Glewee Launches First Free-To-Use Invite-Only Marketplace To Connect Marketers and Influencers

Unique Platform Allows Collaboration for More Successful Brand Campaigns. Glewee has launched an innovative online marketplace designed to allow marketing executives, brand campaign managers, and social media influencers to connect and collaborate in order to execute new social media product/service campaigns. By utilizing the company’s platform, businesses can find and select the specific influencers who are most likely to deliver the best engagement and sales for their brands. Influencers can support brands relevant to their values and interests while securing independent income.
INTERNET
progressivegrocer.com

The Ultimate Guide to Launching an Online Marketplace

Online marketplaces are reshaping the next generation of ecommerce at lightning speed. Marketplaces have transformed how today’s consumers are buying, and have compelled companies to rethink their strategies and business models. In this new guidebook, you’ll gain a deep understanding of the key items to address as you plan and...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Rakuten SQREEM Launches New AI-based First-Party Data Ad Solution

‘RMP – SQREEM Ads’ merges the behavioural pattern analysis data based on Rakuten members with SQREEM’s behavioural dataset for better insights and targeting. Rakuten SQREEM Inc – the joint venture between Singapore-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Company SQREEM Technologies and global leader in internet services Rakuten Group, Inc. – has announced the launch of a new advertising product that offers deeper insights and significantly more targeted media buying.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
andnowuknow.com

Kroger Launches New Programmatic Advertising Marketplace to Back Suppliers; Cara Pratt and Helen Lin Discuss

CINCINNATI, OH - As the retail space becomes more and more competitive, the need for powerful marketing tools is essential. In an effort to help agencies and brands reach target audiences, Kroger’s retail media business, Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) powered by 84.51º, has launched a new private programmatic advertising marketplace that allows users to apply Kroger audience data to campaigns within their preferred ad-buying platforms.
CINCINNATI, OH
grocerydive.com

Kroger's new private programmatic marketplace courts CPGs with 'pre-optimized audiences'

NEW YORK — The race for retail media dollars continues to heat up with a field that, in the past year alone, added networks from Walgreens, Dollar Tree and, just last week, Lowe's. Kroger, which has operated its own offering in the space since 2017, on Wednesday unveiled its latest bid to attract more spending from the packaged goods category with the Kroger Private Marketplace, a private programmatic platform that allows clients to use their demand-side platform (DSP) of choice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Kroger Launches Ad Marketplace; On-Demand Delivery Services Grow Their Reach

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Instacart secures its hold on Canada and Walmart expands holiday delivery. Plus, Kroger opens up a new revenue stream. Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) has debuted a private programmatic advertising marketplace for brands and marketers of consumer packaged goods (CPGs), Supermarket News reported Wednesday (Oct. 20). It’s called the Kroger Private Marketplace and will allow both CPG brands and ad agencies to reach shoppers by applying audience data to campaigns in the various ad-buying platforms, according to the report. It’s powered by Kroger’s 84.51° data analytics arm.
FOOD & DRINKS
Advertising Age

Kroger launches programmatic market built on loyalty data

Kroger is launching a private programmatic marketplace for brands to reach its shoppers on the open web using the retailer’s first-party purchase data and IDs, then track resuls and optimize creative and targeting based on sales impact. Kroger’s marketplace will let brands use demand-side platforms of their choice, either their...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyalty Marketing#Retail Media#Publicis Groupe#Marketing Campaigns#Dsp#The Kroger Co#Kpm
gisuser.com

Pros and Cons of Private Marketplace Advertising

Publishers are gravitating towards private advertising at a remarkable a rate. According to predictions made by eMarketer in 2019, the spend on PMP advertising went up by 2.3 billion over the course of 2020 and 2021, while the spend on open exchange was estimated to merely sustain publishers’ level of investment. But why would this occur? Surely open exchange is a fantastic system that publishers would want to keep using? Is private marketplace advertising a superior port of call? In this article, we will look at 3 of the pros and cons of private marketplace advertising, starting with the pros.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Bidsopt Launches Connected TV Capabilities to Its DSP Platform

Bidsopt, a leading programmatic advertising platform, has added Connected TV (CTV) functionality to its DSP. Bidsopt will be able to cater to a wider range of audiences as a result of this. Bidsopt, a leading programmatic advertising platform, has added Connected TV (CTV) functionality to its DSP. Bidsopt will be...
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

Coinbase Rivals OpenSea, Announces the Launch of NFT Marketplace

So far, Coinbase hasn't trailed too far behind to meet users' demands. With crypto platforms including FTX and Crypto.com rushing to have their own NFT marketplaces, Coinbase has once again got the crypto community talking. Coinbase announced the launch of its NFT marketplace—Coinbase NFT. Users are eligible to join the waitlist and many people wonder which NFTs Coinbase will offer.
MARKETS
Footwear News

Retail Is Set for Its Highest Sales Season in History. Are Supply Chain Worries Overblown?

Holiday spending this season will likely set an all time record. According to forecasts from the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales in November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% year over year and hit between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. This growth would shatter the previous record of all time growth at 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion. On the e-commerce front, Adobe is also predicting a season of record demand, with online sales expected to hit $207 billion. This would mark the first time that the online retail holiday season crosses $200 billion. These numbers contrast grim predictions for...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
TravelDailyNews.com

AirportTransfer.com launches a new marketplace for the the ground transportation industry

Bringing together tourism, marketing, and technological design experts to provide the safest and mostsustainable services possible for private transfer companies and passengers, the company already has more than 500 business partners in nearly 30 countries. AirportTransfer.com has announced the launch of its new marketplace. The company aims to meet the...
MARKETING
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
mediapost.com

Hyundai Launches First African American-Targeted Campaign

Hyundai Motor America is launching its first campaign aimed at African American consumers this week. The automaker selected independent and minority- and female-owned Culture Brands as its first African American marketing agency of record in May. The multiyear agreement with Culture Brands followed a competitive request for proposal process, per...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

Verizon launches private MEC

Verizon announced commercial availability of a private mobile edge computing (MEC) service, opening a fresh use case for its 5G network and deepening a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The operator is offering Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts for enterprises needing on-site compute, storage and connectivity. Verizon and...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase prepares to launch a peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs

Coinbase recently announced the launching of its new peer-to-peer marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The waitlist for early access to Coinbase NFT, which will enable users to mint, buy, sell, showcase and discover NFTs, blew up already on the first day of signups, according to the insiders. Instant user response.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Founders of jewelegance, takes jewelry industry to next level with their entrepreneurial skills

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/PRTree): Being an entrepreneur is not an easy skill to ace. It requires relentless efforts, undivided attention, strong-willed determination, a focused mindset, and a well-defined business plan. Although the basic concept of business success and growth remains the same, yet the jewellery industry works out differently where every minute detail and customer requirements need to be met with precision. Entrepreneurs who are ruling the fashion world know the art of embracing people with glorifying pieces that touch their souls and make them connect with the brands. Generations after generations, jewellery is something that has been cherished and has become the treasure of human civilization. Therefore, in order to win the creative curve and become a jewellery virtuoso, one must hold the ground strong and follow the basic principles.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy