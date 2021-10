Wesley Bailey, whose stage name is Rapper YDD is an independent artist and author who was born and raised in Mount Dora, Florida better known as Slumpville. His hometown-inspired hits such as “Down in Florida” featuring John Wicks as well as his book series “Slumpville” and “Slumpville 2,” both of which are highly coveted in the prison system. He shares his experiences of going down the same path as his father due to the lifestyle and upbringing he experienced from a young age being raised by a local drug kingpin. This led him to prison twice, which was a blessing in disguise. It was behind bars where he authored his first book, Slumpville, and decided to pursue a life as an artist and author.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO