Fans Can Set Up WAX Cloud Wallet Today to Collect Rare and Valuable Digital Artwork from Hot Wheels with chance to own limited-edition die-cast vehicles. Mattel, Inc. , announced the launch of Hot Wheels NFT Garage™ – Series 1 to bring Hot Wheels® fans a new way to add to their collection, in partnership with The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX). The Hot Wheels NFT Garage continues to grow with the release of 40 new NFT Hot Wheels designs for fans and collectors alike on November 16. These digital collectibles are the newest way to take home valuable and rare digital artwork from Hot Wheels, while also offering fans the chance to own limited-edition real-life die-cast vehicles when they collect select NFTs. The Hot Wheels NFTs will be released globally starting at the affordable price of $15 November 16, 2021.

CARS ・ 15 HOURS AGO