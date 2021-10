The baby boomer generation is known for being one of the largest generations in history and for its extended lifespan. As this generation outlives its predecessors, providing and paying for senior care poses a new set of financial challenges, for both aging adults and their families. Transferring basic operations online such as bill payment and activity registration can ease some of the burden for families and allow senior care professionals to better analyze trends among the senior living community, said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at property management software provider Yardi.

SOFTWARE ・ 15 HOURS AGO