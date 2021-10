DALLAS — Technically, the Dallas Cowboys still have a problem at right tackle with their starter out and a backup having to take his place. However, unlike 2020, the problem isn't concerning how the backup is playing, but who will continue to start? La'el Collins, who has logged 48 starts for Dallas at right tackle since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015, is finishing the final game of a five-game suspension. In his absence, Terence Steele, who started 14 games at right tackle in 2020 as Collins was out with a hip injury, has taken ownership of the position.

