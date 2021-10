ALPENA — Despite last week’s lopsided defeat against Traverse City Central, the Alpena High football team took plenty of positives from that game. Aside from giving up big plays, the Wildcats continued to show small signs of improvement. Offensively, Alpena moved the ball well and put together a 13-play, 97-yard scoring drive. Although it was the Wildcats’ only score of the night, they did manage to put a pair of lengthy drives together early in the game.

