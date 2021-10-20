CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
juliana maria reflects on summer romance on debut single "Loverboy"

By Malvika Padin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliana maria enraptures with an addictive soundscape on her debut single “ Loverboy.” A nuanced, lush offering led by her bold yet husky vocals over an intricately layered instrumental, with pulsing beats and earworm guitars, the atmospheric single delves into the inevitable end...

