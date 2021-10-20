juliana maria reflects on summer romance on debut single "Loverboy"

Sukhmani was born with a rhythm that is undeniable. You feel the heartbeat of her music before you realize it is pulsing through your body. As one of first female tabla players to emerge from the U.K, she has toured and recorded as a percussionist for years, playing on stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Sukhmani was born into a Punjabi immigrant family in the United Kingdom, and grew up in Leeds where she was surrounded by the sounds of her Punjabi Sikh family, the Afro Caribbean community, and the city’s thriving music scene. She now brings her rare understanding of rhythm and percussion to her own music, delivering sultry vocals over deep, driving beats. Sukhmani has accompanied artists such as Ajeet and Snatam Kaur on tour as a percussionist, where she “brings deep beauty, passion, and artistry to her playing.” In her transition to singing and songwriting, Sukhmani’s music connects with and empowers listeners to be fully and unapologetically themselves.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO