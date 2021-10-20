Felly haunts with new single and video for "Bones"

Pop, R&B, and chill electronic-influenced Japanese artist MIREI returns with a lush video for new jazz-laced single “1998” out now via Cool Japan Music. Named after MIREI’s birth year, the track explores her feelings about being stuck between two generations. Split between Millennials and Gen-Zers, she struggles to find which one is most relatable to her and where she belongs. She asks on the chorus, “am I young, or am I old?” The lyrics are filled with juxtapositions of the two age groups, the lyrics mention the shift from handmade mixtapes to Spotify’s algorithmically generated playlists, hand-rolled car windows to self-driving cars, watching celebrity tabloid relationships to swiping left on dating apps. It'll have you in your feels as MIREI goes down memory lane and reflects on how things have changed over the years.
Comments / 0