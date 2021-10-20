CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felly haunts with new single and video for "Bones"

By Sarah Wagner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelly has been busy since his 2020 album Mariposa took his career to the next level boasting a Santana feature. His brand new single “Bones” is the focus of his upcoming release Young Fel 2 that features his two previously released singles “Pot of Gold” and “Still Young” – songs that...

soundslikenashville.com

Eric Church Deep Fakes His Own Past for ‘Heart On Fire’ Video

Eric Church deep fakes his own history in the music video for his current single, “Heart on Fire,” breathing all-new life into his old work. Directed by Reid Long, the intriguing clip features digitally edited scenes from many of the most-popular videos of Church’s career, making it appear as if the Eric Church of days-gone-by is singing a brand new tune.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Måneskin share video for new single Mammamia, announce surprise free London show

On the heels of their video release for new single MammaMia which was shared last night (October 19), Eurovision winners Måneskin have announced a surprise London show, where fans will be able to attend for free. Taking place this evening (October 20) in London's Islington O2 Academy with doors opening...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

BUDDERSIDE Release New Single And Lyric Video "Ghostlighting"

Los Angeles-based quintet, Budderside, share their brand new single and lyric video, "Ghostlighting", which is released worldwide today. The full music video for "Ghostlighting" will be released on October 29, just in time for Halloween. The track, which was produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead, Butcher Babies), marks...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Slack Times Shares a New Single and Video for “Can’t Count on Anyone”

Alabama based Indie-Pop band Slack Times has dropped a brand new EP – At the Blue Melon Rendezvouz! The EP is marked with the band’s classic jangle-pop driven throwback sound, but fresh and modern too. This is evidenced by the lead single and video – “Can’t Count On Anyone,” which you can see at Ghost Cult today. This video is incredible and very funny, directed by creative visionary by Marine Hercouët! Watch it now!
MUSIC
orcasound.com

THE WANTED RELEASE NEW SINGLE/VIDEO “RULE THE WORLD” OUT

The Wanted have released their first new single in seven years ‘Rule The World’. The highly anticipated single has the sound of a classic The Wanted hit, brought bang up to date for 2021. Written by Max from the band with Ari Leff and Michael Pollock, the song is an exhilarating and euphoric track busting with dance floor energy.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Watch The Video For The Lumineers’ Poignant New Single, ‘Big Shot’

The Lumineers have announced the release of their second single “Big Shot,” featured on their eagerly awaited new album, BRIGHTSIDE. The track is joined by a poignant official music video, based around a heist at a grocery story, which you can check out below. “We are all big shots in...
MUSIC
97.5 WTBD

WATCH: Adele’s New Single ‘Go Easy On Me’ [FULL VIDEO]

Adele's long-awaited release of new music has finally happened. We've been waiting (x1000) for Adele to release new music, and her new song "Easy On Me" is well worth the wait!. The video starts in an old country home, with Adele seemingly taking in the last few moments before she...
MUSIC
grimygoods.com

Max Green Releases Deeply Emotional New Single and Video “Love Addict”

Echo Park musician Max Green drops his latest single, “Love Addict,” the second single off his upcoming 4-song, EP Take Care, out Dec. 4. Taking a deep dive into break ups and the emotional weight they carry, Green finds a melancholy acceptance not just of heartache, but all the moments and personality traits that lead up to the end of a relationship. In “Love Addict,” the idea of constantly seeking romance or love, regardless of whether or not it will last or be reciprocated, comes full circle with Green confessing his lovesick tendencies amidst a drapery of indie-pop instrumentals.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Pupil Slicer Drop New Video and Three-Song Single

Mathcore upstarts Pupil Slicer kicked off 2021 as the hype band of the moment, social network chatter aflutter with talk of the band’s visceral blend of old-school Botch/Dillinger-style chaotic skronk and a death metal sensibility. Only a couple of seasons later, the band is keeping the hype train rolling with a video for “Collective Unconscious,” the closing track on this year’s album Mirrors, as well as a three-song single of the same name.
MUSIC
radionwtn.com

Adele drops her new single ‘Easy On Me’ along with official music video

Adele dropped the first single off her long-awaited upcoming album, ’30’, on Thursday, releasing the song “Easy on Me” along with an accompanying music video. The song is a piano-driven ballad that gives fans a preview to what’s to come from the singer’s new album. The video, directed by Xavier...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Break out your “Ritual” with Future Husband’s debut single

There are no such thing as gloomy days when the music of Future Husband exists. The solo project of Dutch-Nigerian singer-songwriter Adura Sulaiman, Future Husband creates bright lounge-like pop, soft and warm, and lyrics laden with imagery. The first listen of her new debut single, “Ritual,” will leave you mesmerized.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Betraying the Martyrs Drop New Single/Video, “Black Hole,” Announce New Vocalist

Betraying the Martyrs have released a new single and video, “Black Hole,” which also marks the debut of their new frontman, Rui Martins. “This brand-new song depicts how a toxic relationship can imprison and deceive someone and goes through all the phases that one usually has to go through to realize what is wrong and finally be set free. It doesn’t matter how hard one tries if the other person is unwilling to improve themselves and their mutual relationship. To suffer is to learn but also to kill a part of us. The protagonist is reborn at the end, but he paid a high price, and the scars are visible.”
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Japanese Pop/RnB Artist MIREI Shares the Music Video For Her New Single "1998"

Pop, R&B, and chill electronic-influenced Japanese artist MIREI returns with a lush video for new jazz-laced single “1998” out now via Cool Japan Music. Named after MIREI’s birth year, the track explores her feelings about being stuck between two generations. Split between Millennials and Gen-Zers, she struggles to find which one is most relatable to her and where she belongs. She asks on the chorus, “am I young, or am I old?” The lyrics are filled with juxtapositions of the two age groups, the lyrics mention the shift from handmade mixtapes to Spotify’s algorithmically generated playlists, hand-rolled car windows to self-driving cars, watching celebrity tabloid relationships to swiping left on dating apps. It'll have you in your feels as MIREI goes down memory lane and reflects on how things have changed over the years.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Adele is back with new full length this fall, watch video for single “Easy On Me”

Adele wants you to know she’s “finally ready to put this album out.” She’s referring to, of course, 30, her first release since 2015’s 25. The new full-length record is out on all streaming platforms and physical media via Columbia Records on November 19th. To prepare for this momentous release from the global superstar, watch Adele’s new video for leading single “Easy on Me,” directed by Xavier Dolan.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Deaf Club Embrace Dadaism in Video for New Single “Don’t Forget to Live”

I remember thinking it was an extremely punk-rock move for Uniform to release their snarlingly political hardcore record Wake in Fright on election day 2017, but from the perspective of 2021 that feels a little less impressive to me only because we’ve lived through so many comparably stupid days since then that we can’t even keep track of them. As far as I know, the January 6 insurrection was the only such date to get its own CNN documentary so far, and that happened to be the day Deaf Club—a new project featuring The Locust’s Justin Pearson, Brian Amalfitano of ACxDC, and a handful of other West Coast hardcore punk busybodies—brought the songs that make up their debut LP into the recording studio.
ROCK MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Sonia Aimy releases video for new single, “Reconnect”

Toronto, ON-based singer-songwriter, actress, and humanitarian Sonia Aimy has unveiled a video for her new single, “Reconnect” from her album of the same name. Offering introspective and intimate glimpses into her creative heart, Reconnect exudes Sonia Aimy’s signature dynamic sound — a blend of afro-jazz, afrobeat, highlife, and elements of the African griot call-and-response tradition “in a string of easy flowing, yet virtuosic performances.”
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Wilderun return with video for brand new single Passenger

Boston-based prog metallers Wilderun have returned to action with a video for brand new song Passenger, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Epigone, which will be released through Century Media on January 7. “Passenger is simultaneously the most immediate and the densest song on...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Behemoth Share Haunting New Music Video For “Bartzabel”

Polish extreme metal band Behemoth have shared a haunting new music video for their track, “Bartzabel,” in celebration of the band’s 30-year anniversary. The music video is taken from their upcoming audio visual album, In Absentia Dei, which is out on December 17. The music video for “Bartzabel” showcases the...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Betraying The Martyrs Deliver New Single and Video and Reveal New Frontman

French rockers Betraying The Martyrs have shared a music video for their brand new single "Black Hole" and have also welcomed Rui Martins as their new frontman. The band had this to say about their new singer, "We DEFINITELY upgraded to BTM 2.0! Of course it's still BTM, but totally an upgraded version of our band! Most of us are pretty perfectionists about our own art, and we would have never allowed a downgrade!
MUSIC

