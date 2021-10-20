Felly haunts with new single and video for "Bones"

I remember thinking it was an extremely punk-rock move for Uniform to release their snarlingly political hardcore record Wake in Fright on election day 2017, but from the perspective of 2021 that feels a little less impressive to me only because we’ve lived through so many comparably stupid days since then that we can’t even keep track of them. As far as I know, the January 6 insurrection was the only such date to get its own CNN documentary so far, and that happened to be the day Deaf Club—a new project featuring The Locust’s Justin Pearson, Brian Amalfitano of ACxDC, and a handful of other West Coast hardcore punk busybodies—brought the songs that make up their debut LP into the recording studio.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO