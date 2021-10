HURON – With both teams needing a win to ensure a playoff berth, a typical rivalry game between the Mitchell Kernels and Huron Tigers had an extra bit of meaning on Thursday, so it was fitting that it took until overtime for the game to be decided on the very last play of the game when a failed 2-point conversion by the Tigers gave Mitchell a 21-20 victory.

HURON, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO