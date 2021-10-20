CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Announces Vaccination Plans for Younger Children

By Brenda Goodman, MA
WebMD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 20, 2021 -- Bring on the playdates and birthday parties. The White House says it has purchased enough of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to immunize all 28 million children in the United States who are between the ages of 5 and 12. States were allowed to begin preordering the...

WebMD

FDA Panel Votes to Approve Pfizer’s Vaccine for Children

Oct. 26, 2021 -- The benefits of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 outweigh its risks, according to an independent panel of vaccine experts that advises the FDA. Seventeen of the 18 members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on Tuesday voted to...
CBS DFW

Texas Department Of State Health Services To Lay Out Plan For Giving Kids COVID Vaccine

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Last week the Biden administration announced COVID-19 vaccines will be an option for children as young as 5 years old after the Center For Disease Control authorizes Pfizer’s shot. And it could be available in North Texas for emergency use in physicians offices, schools and other trusted providers soon. The Texas Department Of State Health Services is holding a news conference on October 25 to lay out its plan. Pfizer said its children’s vaccine is ⅓ of what adults receive and is 90% effective in 5-11 year olds. With school back in session and the rise of the delta variant, COVID-19...
WebMD

White House Releases New International COVID Travel Rules

Oct. 25, 2021 -- The White House released new plans today that take a layered approach to improve the safety of international travel to the United States ahead of the busy Thanksgiving season. Starting Nov. 8, international travelers flying into the United States will be required to show proof of...
WebMD

Cash Incentives May Help Nudge People to Get COVID Vaccines

Oct. 26, 2021 -- Giving cash cards of $25 to adults who either received a COVID-19 vaccination or drove someone to receive their first dose had positive effects in a pilot study in North Carolina, according to new data published Monday. This study involved a 2-week program in four counties...
WebMD

CDC OKs COVID Boosters for Nearly All Adults, Mixing Vaccines

Oct. 21, 2021 -- Millions of American adults are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster following Thursday's approval from the CDC, which also gave the go ahead for mixing of vaccines for the first time. A panel of experts that advises the CDC weighed in earlier Thursday on who...
pharmacytimes.com

Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy Among Health Care Workers

Although there is no one-size-fits-all approach to promoting vaccine confidence, a conversation is a great starting point. Oftentimes, when we think of vaccine hesitancy, we think about our patients. However, some health care workers express vaccine hesitancy, too. With several health care systems mandating COVID-19 vaccines, headlines include “New York Hospital to ‘Pause’ Delivering Babies After Staffers Quit Rather Than Get Vaccinated.”1 Yet, headlines don’t tell the whole story, and the issue of vaccine hesitancy certainly did not begin with the COVID-19 vaccine. How prevalent is vaccine hesitancy among health care workers? What are common reasons for hesitancy? How can we promote vaccine confidence among health care workers? Those are all questions worth answering, as research has found that health care workers who are vaccinated and have positive attitudes about vaccines are more likely to recommend vaccination to their patients and have higher patient rates of vaccination.2.
The 74

FDA Panel Recommends Authorization of Pfizer Shots for Kids Ages 5 to 11

Members of a federal advisory panel voted overwhelmingly Tuesday evening to recommend the authorization of a pediatric dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, setting in motion a process that could make shots available for the age group by next week. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, represents a key step […]
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
