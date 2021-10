It's no secret that Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is the most despised company in Lubbock, Texas. The 1.2-star rating on Google, paired with hundreds of pissed-off customer reviews, will give you some insight into just how bad this company is. They are simply the worst, and it just feels like they disappoint us more every single year. Nothing changes, and no matter what, it seems the odds of that place ever getting their s*** together are pretty slim.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO