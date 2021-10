Rob Tressler caught, held, and weighed what most surely was the California record bocaccio (rockfish) on Oct. 18, 2021, according to USA Today. Then he filleted it to eat. That proved a mistake for Tressler, since his bocaccio weighed 20.22 pounds on a digital hand scale. That would have erased the current California record for the species, which weighed 17 pounds, 8 ounces, and was caught off the coast of Northern California over three decades ago. It was caught by Sam Straight at Point St. Georges Reef on Oct. 25, 1987.

