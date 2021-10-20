CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Vaccine mandate not the problem, misinformation is

By to the editor
ncadvertiser.com
 7 days ago

It was sadly ironic that I read the latest column by Chris Churchill ("Health workers shot mandate problematic," Sept. 28) just after reading about a young woman in critical condition in the hospital telling her story about wishing she had...

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

timesexaminer.com

How Should Christians Use Religious Exemptions for Vaccine Mandates?

After months of promising that his administration would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden has changed course. Earlier this month, the president issued an executive order requiring millions of federal employees to either get the vaccine, get tested weekly, or face dismissal from their job. Shortly after the executive order, the president handed down another mandate, requiring all employers with more than 100 employees to mandate their workers be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Businesses that do not comply with the rule can be fined up to $14,000 per violation. The new regulation is supposed to be drafted and implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. Department of Labor.
WJTV 12

Attorneys general send letter to president over vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and 20 other attorneys general from across the country are challenging the Biden Administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The attorneys general said they want the president to halt his implementation of the mandate. “I have serious concerns about the President’s federal contractor vaccine mandate,” […]
Retraction Watch

COVID-19 vaccine-myocarditis paper to be permanently removed: Elsevier

A paper claiming that cases of myocarditis spiked after teenagers began receiving COVID-19 vaccines that earned a “temporary removal” earlier this month will be permanently removed, according to a publisher at Elsevier. As we reported last week, the article, “A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse...
Luay Rahil

The Vaccine Mandate is Failing the Country

Let me first say that I’ve never been anti-vax. I manage a health department, and I can tell you two things, science works, and vaccines mandate do not. Public health is 20 % science and 80% public perception.
KRQE News 13

More workers sue US nuclear lab over vaccine mandate

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) –  Another group of workers is suing Los Alamos National Laboratory over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing that the requirement discriminates against employees who sought religious or medical exemptions. The complaint was filed Friday in federal court by the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based law firm, on behalf of eight workers. Under the lab’s […]
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Thoughts on the mask mandate

Thank you to those Assembly members who voted for the mask mandate. They are the courageous and strong leaders Alaskans need in a crisis. Mayor Dave Bronson should know that true leaders make informed decisions and vote accordingly. Those decisions they make are based on facts, not social media posts or dogma. Coronavirus doesn’t yield to government decrees or political views. Science is not a democracy that we can vote to accept or not accept. Truth doesn’t need a vote.
Times Daily

In New Hampshire, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Ken Weyler was known around the New Hampshire Statehouse for dismissing the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and opposing tens of millions of dollars in federal funds to promote vaccinations. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
pctonline.com

Employee Vaccinations: To Mandate or Not to Mandate?

For some, the news of a readily available vaccine seemed like the long-awaited solution to the havoc the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed on today’s world. But the divisive, politically charged conversation surrounding vaccination has created a whole new set of problems, including some specific to the pest control industry. Select commercial clients, especially food-processing plants, hospitals and assisted-living facilities, are requiring that all technicians who enter their premises be vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, employers’ worries are increasing regarding unvaccinated employees and the health threats the Delta variant poses for team members, customers and the larger community.
Cleveland.com

State coronavirus vaccine bill likely dead, allowing mandates at schools and workplaces: Capitol Letter

Vax attacks: Ohio Speaker Bob Cupp said that the House will not solve the issue of school and employer coronavirus vaccine mandates and exemptions since there is no consensus among Republicans for House Bill 435. Cupp cancelled Wednesday’s expected vote on the bill and announced he’s moving the chamber onto other topics. This frees schools and businesses to enact mandates, though they’ll be subject to federal laws and orders and lawsuits sure to follow, Laura Hancock reports.
themadisonrecord.com

Letter to the Editor: State legislators need to nullify vaccine mandates for Alabamians

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed in a letter to the editor are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of The Madison Record. Executive Order 724 signed on 10/25/2021 does nothing to prevent vaccine mandates in Alabama. The day after the order was signed by Gov Kay Ivey the same number of Alabamians are enduring vaccine mandates as the day before the order was signed.
