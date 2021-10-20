CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John King Appears on CNN New Day and GMA to Discuss Lengthy, Challenging Battle with Multiple Sclerosis

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s John King is opening up about his battle with multiple sclerosis, one day after disclosing his diagnosis live on air. The host of CNN’s Inside Politics and the network’s chief national correspondent spoke with New Day’s John Berman about MS on Wednesday, saying that his fight with the disease goes...

