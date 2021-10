West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice should be playing Champions League football, according to pundit Garth Crooks. Writing on his Premier League team of the week for this weekend’s action, via BBC Sport, Crooks lavished praise on the West Ham man, even going so far as to say he deserves the captaincy when incumbent Mark Noble retires at the end of this season. But, he also warned that because of his quality he will soon move on to pastures new in order to play at the top table of football.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO