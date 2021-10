The Los Angeles Rams (-15.5) are heavy favorites against the Detroit Lions at DraftKings Sportsbook for this Sunday’s highly-anticipated showdown featuring Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing their former teams for the first time. Whether or not the Rams can cover to the tune of two touchdowns and a pair of successful two-point conversions is a question that could leave you pondering for hours, but in what world would Jared Goff manage to pull off the upset of his dreams?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO