Rams sign DB Grant Haley, TE Jared Pinkney to practice squad

After promoting both Dont’e Deayon and Buddy Howell to the 53-man roster, the Los Angeles Rams opened up two spots on the practice squad. They didn’t waste much time filling those openings, announcing the signing of two players on Wednesday.

They signed defensive back Grant Haley and tight end Jared Pinkney to the practice squad.

Haley entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Giants out of Penn State. He spent two years with New York, playing 25 games and making 12 starts from 2018-2019. He then signed with the Saints and played one game last season, picking off a pass and recording six tackles.

Pinkney is a second-year tight end who has bounced around from team to team. He started out with the Falcons in 2020 and spent this past offseason with the Titans before signing with the Lions practice squad in September. He was recently waived by Detroit on Oct. 12, though.

Haley adds depth to the secondary with Darious Williams out, while Pinkney is another option at tight end with Johnny Mundt suffering a season-ending torn ACL Sunday.