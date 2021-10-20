CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

So Much For Turnaround Tuesday As Stocks Rally

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurnaround Tuesday turned out to be anything but just a big bust for me, with stocks rising once again. The VIX index also continued to fall, closing at 15.7. It takes the VIX to the lowest level since the mid-summer months. As long as volatility sellers remain in place and seem...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why A. O. Smith Stock Rallied as Much as 13% in the First Half Hour of Trading Today

A. O. Smith had a solid quarter, but the really exciting piece of the report was probably the strength in one of its newer markets. Shares of industrial concern A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) rose a quick 13% in early trading on Oct. 28. Although the stock gave back some of that early gain, it was still up by 9% roughly an hour into the trading day. The big news was the company's earnings release, which was obviously good reading.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vix#Rsi#The Atlanta Fed Model
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.25%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.25%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Fuji...
STOCKS
investing.com

JSE Firmer Despite Mixed Global Signals

The JSE climbed 0.42% on Thursday, lifted by industrial metals and resources. However, investors remained cautious as solid earnings reports that signals corporate momentum conflicted with the likelihood that continued higher inflation could lead to sooner-than-expected tapering of monetary policies by more central banks. Despite the dismal US GDP data,...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Lower; BNP Paribas Launches Stock Buyback

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to weaken at the open Friday, weighed by disappointing results from U.S. tech giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), bucking the recent positive trend of corporate results. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.6% lower, CAC...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

European Stocks Lower; Earnings From BNP Paribas, Daimler Impress

Investing.com - European stock markets edged lower Friday, weighed by disappointing results from U.S. tech giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and by the rise in Eurozone government bond yields after Thursday's European Central Bank meeting. At 4:10 AM ET (0810 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.6% lower, the...
STOCKS
investing.com

Nifty50, Sensex up for a Muted Opening Amid Mixed Global Cues

Investing.com -- After recording its worst loss in about six months on Thursday, the Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex 30 and Nifty50 are expected to open at a flat-to-negative note on Friday, due to mixed global cues and the ongoing earnings season. The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why SM Energy Stock Jumped 15% at the Open Today

SM Energy's shares took off like a rocket at the open after earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Shares of U.S. onshore exploration and production company SM Energy (NYSE:SM) rose dramatically out of the gate on Oct. 29, gaining just over 15% in the first few minutes of trading. The reason for the advance was the company's third-quarter 2021 earnings update, which hit the market after the close on Oct. 28.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold and stocks keep rallying

US broad-market indexes such as S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still near all-time highs, supported by robust corporate earnings. Microsoft, Google, Coca-Cola, and McDonald’s have beat analysts’ estimates this week. Today, we expect earnings from Apple, Amazon, and MasterCard. Look at these amazing movements!. The Bank of Japan left the...
MARKETS
Mark Hake

Expect Google Stock To Fly Much Higher

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is now the fourth largest stock in the world by market cap (companiesmarketcap.com) at just below $2 trillion. But after its earnings report for Q3 released on Oct. 26, it seems clear that the stock is likely to keep on rising. This is despite the fact that it's already up over 72% so far this year.
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia's Stock Price Skyrocketed on Tuesday

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)and why its stock price went up over 6% in one day. Here are some highlights from the video. In the past few days, analysts have shared bullish sentiments toward Nvidia. On Oct. 25, Piper Sandler adjusted the price target on Nvidia to $260 from $225, and on Oct. 22, Summit Insights Group upgraded Nvidia to buy from sell.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set to rebound as earnings, economic data take center stage. U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday as investors picked through strong before-the-bell earnings from two Dow stocks and mixed economic...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy