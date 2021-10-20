‘Boil water’ advisory lifted in Charlotte following massive water main break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A ‘boil water’ advisory has been lifted in Charlotte following a water main break of historic proportions that occurred earlier this week, Charlotte Water announced Wednesday.

“Charlotte Water customers can use drinking water as normal,” the department announced via Twitter. Test results confirmed the water had met all water quality standards.

The break occurred near the 1400 block of Remount Road on Monday. The affected area included anything north to Brookshire Blvd. and I-85, anything east to W.T. Harris Blvd. and Monroe Road, anything west to the Catawba River, and anything south to the state line.

According to Charlotte Water, residents needed to boil their water for the next 48 hours “as a precautionary measure.” Residents were instructed to boil water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food for one minute.

Crews closed valves to isolate the break and began the process of restoring service to several impacted zip codes this week. Charlotte Water had anticipated the system to return to normal over 24 to 48 hours.

