The Warzone M1 Garand has arrived, giving you a chance to try the Vanguard weapon early, before this year's Call of Duty takes over the battle royale for good. It's a classic gun that formed many an old WW2 shooters arsenal in years gone by, so it was always a case of when, not if. Both the options added are are basically sniper or long range options, so if you want a little retro ranged combat this could be your jam. If you're after something a little faster then there's also the Warzone STG 44 blueprints to unlock as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO