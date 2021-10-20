CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney: Some Of Brian Laundrie’s Belongings Found In Florida Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The attorney for Brian Laundrie says the search for slain Gabby Petito‘s missing fiancé has shifted to a park near where the couple lived. That’s after law enforcement found some of Laundrie’s belongings while scoping the area.

In a statement, Steven Bertolino said Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, along with law enforcement, started searching Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, on Wednesday.

“The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area,” Bertolino said, in part.

: Gabby Petito Search: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And Events

Laundrie, who went missing five weeks ago, is currently a person of interest in the homicide death investigation of Petito, a 22-year-old native of Blue Point, New York. Petito was found dead in a forest in Wyoming back on Sept. 19, and a coroner later ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

The only charge Laundrie is currently facing stems from his alleged improper use of Petito’s credit card.

Petito went missing in late August after going on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. He mysteriously returned to the home they shared in Florida in the van they were traveling in, but without Petito. Police have wanted to question Laundrie about Petito’s disappearance, but he declined — and then apparently disappeared, himself.

