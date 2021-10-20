CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Buddhism is civilisational link between India and many countries, says Shringla at Kushinagar airport inauguration

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla has said that Buddhism is civilisational between India and many South Asian nations, underlining the presence of multiple countries' ambassadors at the inaugurations of the Kushinagar International airport here on Wednesday. "We have ambassadors from Bhutan, Nepal,...

