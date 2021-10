COVID vaccines may be available for children ages 5 to 11 "within the first week or two of November," according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The nation's leading infectious disease expert, 80, said on Sunday's episode of This Week With George Stephanopoulos that "it's entirely possible, if not very likely" that vaccines will be made accessible for the age group within the next two or three weeks.

