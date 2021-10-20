Health of older people tied to motivation, finds study

Physician turnover is responsible for serious disruptions in health care systems for both physicians and patients receiving care, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study draws a correlation between electronic health record use and physician turnover, which is defined as the rate at which current medical professionals decide to leave their jobs or change career paths and no longer practice medicine. Edward Melnick, associate professor of emergency medicine at Yale, led the study in order to devise strategies that could counteract physician burnout and reduce turnover due to electronic health record, or EHR, use. In recent years, EHRs have furthered a push for a holistic profile of patients’ medical histories in order to allow patient care to be more effective, efficient and comprehensive. These records are thorough and must be kept up to date in order to administer quality care at every patient’s visit to the doctor.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO