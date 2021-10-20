CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the Celtics' Starting Lineup for the Season Opener Vs. the Knicks

By Darren Hartwell
nbcboston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltics' starting lineup vs. Knicks includes surprise addition originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ime Udoka isn't afraid to buck convention, it appears. The new Celtics head coach revealed Boston's starting lineup ahead of Wednesday night's season opener against the New York Knicks, and one member of the group might raise...

