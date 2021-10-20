CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

New Technique Paves the Way for Perfect Perovskites

By Lawrence Berkeley National Lab
ScienceBlog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exciting new solar material called organic-inorganic halide perovskites could one day help the U.S. achieve its solar ambitions and decarbonize the power grid. One thousand times thinner than silicon, perovskite solar materials can be tuned to respond to different colors of the solar spectrum simply by altering their composition...

scienceblog.com

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Physical Phenomenon: Complex Braided Structures Made of Skyrmions

A team of scientists from Germany, Sweden, and China has discovered a new physical phenomenon: complex braided structures made of tiny magnetic vortices known as skyrmions. Skyrmions were first detected experimentally a little over a decade ago and have since been the subject of numerous studies, as well as providing a possible basis for innovative concepts in information processing that offer better performance and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, skyrmions influence the magnetoresistive and thermodynamic properties of a material. The discovery therefore has relevance for both applied and basic research.
SCIENCE
ncsu.edu

New Synthesis Process Paves Way for More Efficient Lasers, LEDs

Researchers from North Carolina State University have developed a new process that makes use of existing industry standard techniques for making III-nitride semiconductor materials, but results in layered materials that will make LEDs and lasers more efficient. III-nitride semiconductor materials are wide-bandgap semiconductors that are of particular interest in optic...
ENGINEERING
ScienceBlog.com

Controlling Light with a Material Three Atoms Thick

Most of us control light all the time without even thinking about it, usually in mundane ways: we don a pair of sunglasses and put on sunscreen, and close—or open—our window blinds. But the control of light can also come in high-tech forms. The screen of the computer, tablet, or...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New technique gets the drop on enzyme reactions

As part of an international collaboration, researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), the Diamond Light Source synchrotron facility, and Oxford and Bristol Universities in England have developed a novel sample delivery system that expands the limited toolkit for performing dynamic structural biology studies of enzyme catalysis, which have so far mostly been limited to a small number of light-driven enzymes.
CHEMISTRY
Photonics.com

Thin Films of Chalcogenide Perovskites Set Stage for New Class of Semiconductors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 — High-quality thin films of BaZrS3 chalcogenide perovskites, developed by an MIT research team, show promise as a new semiconductor suitable for a range of applications, including solar and green lighting. The MIT researchers made the prototypical chalcogenide perovskite in a crystal structure of barium, zirconium, and sulfur.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

New technique identifies pathogenic particles in the blood

Autoimmune diseases—i.e. diseases where our own immune system damages the body—are growing, but we know little about what triggers them. Researchers are now a step closer to finding an explanation. With the help of a new technique, researchers from Aarhus University have succeeded in identifying the particles in the blood that determine the development of autoimmune diseases. They have discovered that patients with the autoimmune disease Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (also called SLE or Lupus), form a previously unknown type of protein particle in the blood and that this particle is so large it finds its way into the vascular wall where it causes damage. The disease is potentially life-threatening and can e.g. cause blood clots and inflammation of the joints and organs.
SCIENCE
University of Arkansas

New Technique Shows Early Biochemical Changes in Tumors

Researchers at the U of A have demonstrated the first use of a noninvasive optical technique to determine complex biochemical changes in cancers treated with immunotherapy. “We show that optical spectroscopy provides sensitive detection of early changes in the biomolecular composition of tumors,” said Narasimhan Rajaram, associate professor of biomedical engineering. “This is important because these changes predict response to immunotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Thus, our work is the first step in determining whether Raman spectroscopy can identify treatment responders and non-responders early during the course of therapy.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
datasciencecentral.com

A New Machine Learning Optimization Technique - Part I

In this series, we discuss a technique to find either the minima or the roots of a chaotic, unsmooth, or discrete function. A root-finding technique that works well for continuous, differentiable functions is successfully adapted and applied to piece-wise constant functions with an infinite number of discontinuities. It even works if the function has no root: it will then find minima instead. In order to work, some constraints must be put on the parameters used in the algorithm, while avoiding over-fitting at the same time. This would also be true true anyway for the smooth, continuous, differentiable case. It does not work in the classical sense where an iterative algorithm converges to a solution. Here the iterative algorithm always diverges, yet it has a clear stopping rule that tells us when we are very close to a solution, and what to do to find the exact solution. This is the originality of the method, and why I call it new. Our technique, like many machine learning techniques, can generate false positives or false negatives, and one aspect of our methodology is to minimize this problem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ScienceBlog.com

Skyrmions Could Be Future of Computing; X-Ray Experiments Reveal Their Secrets

Scientists have known for a long time that magnetism is created by the spins of electrons lining up in certain ways. But about a decade ago, they discovered another astonishing layer of complexity in magnetic materials: Under the right conditions, these spins can form skyrmions, little vortexes or whirlpools that act like particles and move around independently of the atoms that spawned them.
SCIENCE
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
CoinTelegraph

How blockchain technology can pave the way to a new future, explained

What kind of advantages does blockchain have for DApp developers?. Blockchain technology has the ability and the scalability to offer endless opportunities for individuals and enterprises wishing to avail of more secure privacy when it comes to transactions. Private smart contracts for DApp developers can preserve individual and enterprise privacy...
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
Ars Technica

Promising-looking SETI signal turns out to be of human origin

Modern human society has been making it ever more challenging for astronomers to get their job done. While we've designated radio-quiet areas and dark skies initiatives, tensions have been heightened recently by the launch of broadband-Internet satellites, which are present in rapidly growing numbers. Recent weeks have seen the reasons...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Dr. Marty Makary On Johns Hopkins Led Covid Natural Immunity Study

Dr. Marty Makary, Fox News Contributor, Surgeon, and A Professor Of Health Policy At The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health joined the Guy Benson Show to talk about the John Hopkins led study on covid-19 natural immunity. Dr. Makary talked about the study saying,. “Yes. We’ve invited people on...
SCIENCE
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Brain Implant Gives Blind Woman Artificial Vision in Scientific First

A 'visual prosthesis' implanted directly into the brain has allowed a blind woman to perceive two-dimensional shapes and letters for the first time in 16 years. The US researchers behind this phenomenal advance in optical prostheses have recently published the results of their experiments, presenting findings that could help revolutionize the way we help those without sight see again. At age 42, Berna Gomez developed toxic optic neuropathy, a deleterious medical condition that rapidly destroyed the optic nerves connecting her eyes to her brain. In just a few days, the faces of Gomez' two children and her husband had faded into darkness, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Physics World

Fusion industry predicts electricity generation by the 2030s

Most private fusion companies expect fusion power to be supplying electricity to the grid in the 2030s. That is according to the first-ever report on the state of the fusion industry, which has been published today by the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA). The report – The Global Fusion Industry in 2021 – also finds that private fusion endeavours have received over $1.8bn of funding since the 1990s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Scientists discover a new covid variant that evades both the mRNA and DNA vaccines, could potentially lead to vicious vaccine cycle: Endless ‘variants,’ endless ‘boosters’

What are the odds of Covid 19 mutating without end, becoming endemic, and requiring new vaccines with no end sight? After ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7 billion doses administered worldwide, the unprecedented campaign to get everyone vaccinated has not eradicated the deadly virus. Just like...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ginormous New 'Index' Shares Data From 100 Million Science Papers For Free

There's a vast amount of research out there, with the volume growing rapidly with each passing day. But there's a problem. Not only is a lot of the existing literature hidden behind a paywall, but it can also be difficult to parse and make sense of in a comprehensive, logical way. What's really needed is a super-smart version of Google just for academic papers. Enter the General Index, a new database of some 107.2 million journal articles, totaling 38 terabytes of data in its uncompressed form. It spans more than 355 billion rows of text, each featuring a key word or phrase...
SCIENCE

