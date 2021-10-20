New Technique Paves the Way for Perfect Perovskites

In this series, we discuss a technique to find either the minima or the roots of a chaotic, unsmooth, or discrete function. A root-finding technique that works well for continuous, differentiable functions is successfully adapted and applied to piece-wise constant functions with an infinite number of discontinuities. It even works if the function has no root: it will then find minima instead. In order to work, some constraints must be put on the parameters used in the algorithm, while avoiding over-fitting at the same time. This would also be true true anyway for the smooth, continuous, differentiable case. It does not work in the classical sense where an iterative algorithm converges to a solution. Here the iterative algorithm always diverges, yet it has a clear stopping rule that tells us when we are very close to a solution, and what to do to find the exact solution. This is the originality of the method, and why I call it new. Our technique, like many machine learning techniques, can generate false positives or false negatives, and one aspect of our methodology is to minimize this problem.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 4 DAYS AGO