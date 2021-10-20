CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax Corp

By Top Bull Pitch
Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Prev. Close $18.87 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $1.23 - $19.49 Avg. Daily Vol. 965,674. The best Bull and Bear pitches...

Motley Fool

CommVault Systems, Inc.

The Company develops, markets and sells a unified suite of data management software applications and related services in terms of product breadth and functionality and market penetration. Current Price $60.14 Mkt Cap $3.5B. Open $66.40 P/E Ratio 0.00. Prev. Close $75.70 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) Daily Range $59.88 - $66.76...
Motley Fool

Hut 8 Mining Corp.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations.
Motley Fool

Pinnacle West Capital Corp

Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides electricity and energy-related products and services in the western United States. It also develops residential, commercial and industrial real estate properties. Current Price $66.95 Mkt Cap $7.6B. Open $67.02 P/E Ratio 13.07. Prev. Close $67.00 Div. (Yield) $3.32 (5.0%) Daily Range $66.51 - $67.57...
Motley Fool

Cryoport, Inc.

Prev. Close $76.03 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $39.10 - $84.97 Avg. Daily Vol. 248,212. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Recent Community Commentary. Read the most recent pitches from players about CYRX. Recs. 0. LAG20 (< 20) Submitted: 10/22/2021 9:06:21 AM...
Motley Fool

Stantec, Inc. (USA)

Provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics, environmental sciences project management and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Current Price $54.72 Mkt Cap $6.9B. Open $51.76 P/E Ratio 35.82. Prev. Close $50.24 Div. (Yield) $0.54 (1.1%) Daily Range $51.04 - $58.50...
Motley Fool

Main Str Cap Corp

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about MAIN. Main Street has a diverse portfolio of nearly 200 companies. Main Street appears to be a solid dividend-yielding investment. I purchased at @ $17.40.
Motley Fool

Capital Sr Living Corp

The Comany is a operators of senior living communities in the United States in terms of resident capacity. Read the most recent pitches from players about CSU. line70day (30.67) Submitted: 2/11/2014 11:06:48 AM :. Start Price: $22.52 NYSE:CSU Score: +115.28. CSU 95% of its revenue is from private pay sources...
The Motley Fool

eBay inc (EBAY) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the eBay Q3 2021 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Joe Billante, VP, Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
The Motley Fool

Benchmark Electronics, inc (BHE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Benchmark Electronics, inc (NYSE:BHE) Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Third Quarter Twenty Twenty-One Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] [Operator Instructions] [Operator Instructions]. At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Lisa Weeks, SVP, Strategy, and Investor Relations. Ma'am, please go...
Motley Fool

Agrify Corporation

Read the most recent pitches from players about AGFY. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in AGFY. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
Motley Fool

Allot Communications Ltd.

The Company is a designer and developer of broadband service optimization solutions using deep packet inspection technology. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Recent Community Commentary. Read the most recent pitches from players about ALLT. Recs. 0. line70day (30.67) Submitted: 10/16/2013 10:08:00 AM...
deseret.com

Robinhood shares are tanking. What does this mean for Shiba Inu?

Robinhood saw its shares fall Wednesday below the company’s IPO price right after the platform reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenues due to a drop in cryptocurrency trading, Fortune reports. Shares for Robinhood dropped 10.7% Wednesday due to weak Dogecoin trading on the platform. The shares dropped to $35.32 per share. Robinhood’s...
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway receives warm Wall Street reception, as stock opens 9.5% above IPO price

Rent the Runway Inc. received a warm reception on its Wall Street debut, as the fashion rental company's stock opened 9.5% above the initial public offering price. The Brooklyn-based company said overnight that it raised $357.0 million as its upsized IPO of 17.0 million shares priced at $21 a share, at the top of the expected range. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $23.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.4 billion. The upbeat opening for Rent the Runway's stock comes on a day of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF slumped 1.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 eased less than 0.1%.
Motley Fool

Investing in Jewelry Stocks

Diamonds may be forever, but jewelry stocks are cyclical, even though precious metals and gems have been a store of value for thousands of years. While most investors probably own some jewelry or have purchased some for a loved one, jewelry stocks are not a closely followed sector. However, jewelry sector stocks offer some of the same benefits as luxury stocks, especially if they have strong brand names. Tiffany's acquisition by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (OTC:LVMUY) makes perfect sense in that regard. Like the luxury sector, jewelry stocks are vulnerable to the same cycles as consumer discretionary stocks; people tend to buy more and spend more on jewelry during good times than bad.
