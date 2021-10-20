Rockets Football Suffer Loss To Cougars 34-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.—It may have rained on both teams Saturday, but only the Blue Devils found themselves hit by the perfect storm. Duke was thoroughly outmatched in its 48-0 loss at Virginia, allowing 34 first-half points en route to an embarrassing third-straight conference defeat. Many of the same problems that have plagued the Blue Devils all season persevered, but unlike in the past, there was no feeling that a certain aspect of the team was to blame. No, that certainly wasn’t the case Saturday, as Duke miraculously misfired on all cylinders. From offense to defense to even special teams, there’s no sugarcoating it: Saturday’s performance was a miserable one in every sense of the word.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO