BLUE GRASS — William Boyd Will, 72, of Blue Grass, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Augusta Health. He was born Nov. 22, 1948 in Blue Grass, a son of the late William Cyrus and Alice Wanda Harper Will. A 1967 Highland High School graduate, he was drafted by...

BLUE GRASS, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO