Fed Beige Book finds labor and supply shortages are cramping the U.S. economy

By Jeffry Bartash
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
The U.S. economy is still growing at a solid pace, a Federal Reserve report said Wednesday, but labor shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks are restraining growth and triggering higher...

Matt Lillywhite

Global Food Shortages Could Be Permanent

The United States is currently facing one crisis after another. Ports are congested. Prices are spiking in grocery stores. Also, empty shelves are becoming a common sight around the country. Everyone knows the supply chain chaos is getting worse. And unfortunately, many experts believe the global food shortages won't improve in time for Christmas. Quoting an article published by CBS:
WQAD

Supply chain, labor shortages impact Walcott turkey farmer

WALCOTT, Iowa — It's just under a month until Thanksgiving, and as global supply chain issues are causing empty shelves in stores across the country, the question on your mind might be, '"Will I be able to find a turkey?" According to a turkey farmer in Walcott, there's no need...
WALCOTT, IA
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
State
Washington State
nationalmortgagenews.com

Pricey lumber is back — boosted by supply cuts, labor shortage

High lumber prices are back, even as the industry steps into what is normally a seasonal lull. Prices are climbing amid tight supplies and a pickup in homebuilding. Western Canada is seeing reduced output and the U.S. south is grappling with labor shortages. The U.S. is also expected to double duties on a common Canadian wood next month, adding to costs.
NJBIZ

Experts untangle supply chain issues, labor shortages at NJBIZ manufacturing panel

New Jersey is home to 287 companies that make some type of personal protective equipment, or PPE. New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program CEO John Kennedy shared that with panel members and attendees of NJBIZ’s manufacturing panel discussion. Panel members, including Gillian Bleimann Boucard, executive vice president at Carteret fragrance manufacturer Berje Inc.; Mazars CPA Alisha Jernack, and Mark Howe, vice president of sales and marketing at Berkeley Height’s industrial equipment supplier The Knotts Co., were unaware of the in-state PPE manufacturing presence.
CARTERET, NJ
#U S Economy#Fed Beige Book#Asda#C02
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
Daily Mail

Confidence in Biden's ability to recover the US economy after the pandemic drops to 44% as inflation surges, labor shortages continue and supply chain bottlenecks threaten goods delivery for the holiday season

Americans' confidence in Joe Biden is dwindling as 44 per cent say they are unsure of the president's ability to rescue the economy in the aftermath of COVID-19, a new poll released Tuesday reveals. The new figure from an Axios-Ipsos poll is down 8 per cent from January, when 52...
MarketWatch

Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, according to Bloomberg data. The banks at the time time led $463 billion worth of green bonds and loans. The study comes ahead of the UN Climate Summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow.
