CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Moments That Mattered: Where There’s a Willy...

By Japers' Rink
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith about three minutes left in the first period of last night’s tilt against, and looking to take a lead into the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar, from Jenner & Block released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Gabriel Landeskog Will Have Hearing After That Dangerous Hit on Kirby Dach (Update: Suspended Two Games)

Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Nick Jensen
Person
Ilya Samsonov
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caps
chatsports.com

Jose Altuve Snaps His Slump With the Help of a Playoff Legend

HOUSTON – This is a story about Reggie Jackson and José Altuve. In October. Yes, in the same sentence. In the same breath. In the same small pocket of time just before World Series Game 2 became a story about their literal and figurative intersection. “He is right there with...
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
NHL

Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Proud moment for Perfetti's parents

ANAHEIM — As parents of a young Canadian hockey player, there have been countless road trips over the years for Angelo and Sandra Perfetti. But nothing comes close to the rather unexpected, whirlwind one they're currently on. Keep reading free:. I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy...
NHL
NBC Sports

How the Bruins stack up in value among NHL teams

What does being an Original Six team with a streak of 14 straight winning seasons in a top-10 media market get you in terms of franchise valuation?. According to Sportico, it makes the Boston Bruins the fifth-most valuable franchise -- third-most valuable in the U.S. -- in the 32-team NHL, per data released Thursday.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström join other Chicago Blackhawks in the COVID-19 protocol

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström became the ninth and 10th members of the Chicago Blackhawks to enter the COVID-19 protocol this season. Their placement on the list Tuesday doesn’t necessarily mean they tested positive. Other factors could land them on the list, such as high-risk close contact. The Blackhawks didn’t hold a news conference with players and coaches after Tuesday’s practice at ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy