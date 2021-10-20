The Noon Number: Saving Grace

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
Hockey fights are great, but what is even better is when an all-out brawl ensues which even includes the goalies. That’s exactly what happened when the Detroit Red Wings took the ice against the Calgary Flames back on Nov. 15, 2017. Check it out. The brawl, which took place in...
Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgström became the ninth and 10th members of the Chicago Blackhawks to enter the COVID-19 protocol this season. Their placement on the list Tuesday doesn’t necessarily mean they tested positive. Other factors could land them on the list, such as high-risk close contact. The Blackhawks didn’t hold a news conference with players and coaches after Tuesday’s practice at ...
The 2021-22 NHL season officially is underway. The Boston Bruins begin their new campaign Saturday night at TD Garden as they welcome the Tyler Seguin-led Dallas Stars. Boston’s starting lineup for the season-opener most certainly looks different from their opening group for the 2020-21 season after an exceptionally busy free agency period this summer.
7 - The number of players on the Capitals’ 2021-22 opening roster that are 25 or younger, with rookies Hendrix Lapierre (19), Connor McMichael (20), Martin Fehervary (22), Beck Malenstyn (23) joining Daniel Sprong (24), Ilya Samsonov (24) and Vitek Vanecek (25). That marks the first time since 2015-16 that...
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Valtteri Puustinen’s first period goal gave the Penguins something they’ve been missing for 19 months. A roar of approval from a capacity crowd. The rookie’s power play tally ignited Mohegan Sun Arena early in Saturday’s season opener, then Niclas Almari drew an even bigger eruption from the 5,785 on hand when he scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and sent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on its way to a 2-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
It’s going to be a transition year for the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021-22 season. There’s practically no choice for it not to be after the offseason they had. Arizona lost both of its top goalies in Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, defenseman and captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson, forward Conor Garland and top-four defensemen Niklas Hjalmarsson and Alex Goligoski.
96.6% - The percentage of possible games played by Alex Ovechkin in his career. The Caps’ captain will check in with his 1200th career game tomorrow night, with his team having played 1242 games since his NHL debut. Per Caps Today, only seven other players in NHL history have played...
Golf is the best sport in the world for many reasons. One of the main reasons is that people of all ages can play and this is how golf club communities are formed. In football or rugby, you are at the end of your career at the age of 34 or 35. Your body just can't handle the physical exertion and movement that is required to compete at the top level.
The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Forget about getting their first win.
With six contests into the season, the Chicago Blackhawks are still looking for their first lead in a game. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports on a team trying to take the first step in the right direction.
Extra conditioning for the Blackhawks Monday as the team looks to turn the page after a historically bad start to the season.
“I don’t think the season’s ever slip away. (The) 2019 Blues were dead last in December. The sooner we can turn it around, the better. The solution is going to start in that dressing room...
