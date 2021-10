An NFL executive recently bashed the Miami Dolphins for a variety of things, including the organization’s failure to capitalize on draft picks. “Your GM went all-in on Tua [Tagovailoa], your head coach has run through a bunch of assistants and then the defense is supposed to be the coach’s bread and butter, but they don’t have answers there either,” the executive told The Athletic. “They stockpiled all those picks without building a (strong) roster. Combine that with an owner who is in his 80s, where is the silver lining?”

