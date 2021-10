Get ready to get your car clean as you scream! All American Super Car Wash is doing a "Haunted Car Wash" starting this Friday, October 15th (10-15-21). It's guaranteed to be a soapy and scary good time for those brave enough to enter. They'll be doing the haunted car wash every Friday and Saturday this month from 6:00pm until 10:00pm. After all the storms you know you need to get your ride clean and ready for the weekend. Plus, when was the last time you had a good scare? Why not do both at the haunted car wash!

LAWTON, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO