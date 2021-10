Horror on Harmon is happening this Friday and Saturday only!. It is Halloween week, so we have to get all the spooky season fun things done before next weekend is over. You may have already been to a haunted house or two, but you do not want to miss out on the haunted event that has been going on in Bismarck every year for the past 20 years! This Friday and Saturday evening, get ready for two terrifying nights at Horror on Harmon.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO